Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

CMA opened at $80.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

