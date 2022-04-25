Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.77.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

AN stock opened at $106.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 58.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,455,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,294,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.