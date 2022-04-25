Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Reduced by KeyCorp

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camping World in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CWH stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.96. Camping World has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

