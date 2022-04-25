Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered by Analyst

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

