Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Cut by Barrington Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HQY opened at $66.73 on Monday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

