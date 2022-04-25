Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $47.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Erste Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Shares of SIVB opened at $541.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $556.63 and its 200-day moving average is $641.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

