Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.