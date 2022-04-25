Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after buying an additional 1,343,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,288 shares of company stock worth $2,698,411. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

