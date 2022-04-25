Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pentair plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.