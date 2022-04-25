Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Silvergate Capital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

SI opened at $128.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.98. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,963,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.