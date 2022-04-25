Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $222.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

