Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79,376 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

