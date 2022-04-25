Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

