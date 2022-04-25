Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

MTL stock opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.36. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

