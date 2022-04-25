Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Increased by Analyst

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.32. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 63.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,215.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Alcoa by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.