Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Anthem and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $502.63 on Monday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

