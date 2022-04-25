Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Decreased by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

T has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

NYSE T opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

