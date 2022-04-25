Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Increased by Analyst

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $37.60 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.