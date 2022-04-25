Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Biogen stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average of $232.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

