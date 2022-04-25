Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.69 million, a P/E ratio of 972.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.