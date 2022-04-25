Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.58.

Shares of CVNA opened at $83.75 on Monday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $79.28 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

