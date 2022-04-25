Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lifted by Analyst

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

City stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 38.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of City by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

