Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $143.00 on Monday. Dover has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

