Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.64 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

