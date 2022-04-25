Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut by William Blair

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GOCO stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.92. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

