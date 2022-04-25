Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

KMI opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 388,850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.