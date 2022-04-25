Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $11.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $47.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of LAD opened at $289.32 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

