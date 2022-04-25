Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

