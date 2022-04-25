Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Pentair stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

