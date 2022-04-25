Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,587,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.