Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered by B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Shares of TBK opened at $68.55 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,219,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after acquiring an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

