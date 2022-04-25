Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised by Analyst

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

