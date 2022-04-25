Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

