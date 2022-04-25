Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Q2 stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.
In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Q2 by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
