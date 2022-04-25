Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Q2 by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

