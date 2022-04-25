Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Issued By B. Riley

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TPH stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

