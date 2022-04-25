Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $170.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

