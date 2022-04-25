Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

CZFS stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21.

Citizens Financial Services ( OTCMKTS:CZFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 34.14%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

