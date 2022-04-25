Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.
CZFS stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21.
About Citizens Financial Services (Get Rating)
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.