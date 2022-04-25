Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Cut by Analyst

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.10. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

