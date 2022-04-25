Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

EFX stock opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.07. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $201.41 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

