Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted by Analyst

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 142,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 160.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 327,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,244 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

