Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Cut by Analyst

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

STBA stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.67. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

