Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Decreased by William Blair

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,749 shares of company stock valued at $33,153,181. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 111,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 181.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

