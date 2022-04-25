Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the Internet television network will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $215.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.19. Netflix has a one year low of $210.05 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.