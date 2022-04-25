Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Issued By B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,720,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

