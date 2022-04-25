Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.98. 521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,039. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,723,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

