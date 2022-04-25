Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.98. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,039. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.80.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

