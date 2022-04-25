QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $160.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.76.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

