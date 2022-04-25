QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $167.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 169,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,989. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average is $162.80.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

