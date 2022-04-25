Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. 1,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,656. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

