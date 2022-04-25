QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 9,156 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 10,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.