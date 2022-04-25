QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 9,156 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.91. 10,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

